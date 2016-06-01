BRIEF-Tenax meets with FDA to discuss positive mortality data and potential levosimendan NDA submission
* Tenax meets with FDA to discuss positive mortality data and potential levosimendan NDA submission
June 1 Republic Airways Holdings Inc:
* On may 27, 2016, co and united airlines reached agreement to restructure parties' codeshare relationship - sec filing
* Claims from reduced flying due to pilot shortage and increased costs from new agreement
* United will receive $193 million allowed prepetition general unsecured claim for settlement of claims from reduced flying Source text for Eikon: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Tenax meets with FDA to discuss positive mortality data and potential levosimendan NDA submission
* Generation Investment Management Llp says plans to vote against re-election of chairperson of Jones Lang Lasalle Inc Sheila Penrose - SEC filing