June 1 Republic Airways Holdings Inc:

* On may 27, 2016, co and united airlines reached agreement to restructure parties' codeshare relationship - sec filing

* Claims from reduced flying due to pilot shortage and increased costs from new agreement

* United will receive $193 million allowed prepetition general unsecured claim for settlement of claims from reduced flying