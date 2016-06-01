June 1 The Baupost Group, L.L.C.

* The Baupost Group, L.L.C. reports 42.53% stake in Keryx Biopharmaceuticals Inc as of May 27, 2016 - SEC FILING

* The Baupost Group, L.L.C. had earlier reported a 34.61%stake in Keryx Biopharmaceuticals Inc as of October 14, 2015