June 1 Covisint Corp

* Covisint Corporation confirms receipt of director nominations notice from Dialectic Capital Partners

* Will present its formal recommendation regarding director nominations in Covisint's definitive proxy statement to be filed with SEC

* "believe Dialectic's threat of a proxy contest to replace all but one member of our board is counterproductive to execution of ongoing initiatives" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)