June 1 Moody's:

* Moody's downgrades AbbVie to Baa2; stable outlook

* Baa2 rating reflects its large scale with a revenues of about $23 billion, its high margins and its strong cash flow

* In light of continuing revenue concentration in Humira, this degree of financial leverage positions AbbVie at the Baa2 rating level

* Rating outlook is stable, reflecting expectations for good organic growth offset by product concentration risk