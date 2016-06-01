BRIEF-Tenax meets with FDA to discuss positive mortality data and potential levosimendan NDA submission
* Tenax meets with FDA to discuss positive mortality data and potential levosimendan NDA submission
June 1 Moody's:
* Moody's downgrades AbbVie to Baa2; stable outlook
* Baa2 rating reflects its large scale with a revenues of about $23 billion, its high margins and its strong cash flow
* In light of continuing revenue concentration in Humira, this degree of financial leverage positions AbbVie at the Baa2 rating level
* Rating outlook is stable, reflecting expectations for good organic growth offset by product concentration risk Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Generation Investment Management Llp says plans to vote against re-election of chairperson of Jones Lang Lasalle Inc Sheila Penrose - SEC filing