Canada's Home Capital's deposit balances decline further
TORONTO, May 16 Canada's biggest non-bank lender Home Capital Group Inc on Tuesday published data showing that its deposit balances were continuing to decline.
June 1 Moody's
* Rating based on Commonwealth's full faith, reflecting strong financial mgmt practices and demonstrated willingness to balance its budget
* Moody's assigns aa1 to massachusetts' $500m GO consolidated loan bonds, ser. 2016d&e; outlook stable
* Bank of New York Mellon Corp says issued $750 million aggregate principal amount of its 3.250% senior medium-term notes series J due 2027