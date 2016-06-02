June 2 Marine Harvest :

* says quarterly dividend level shall reflect the present and expected future cash flow generation of the company

* says to this end, a target level for net interest bearing debt is determined, reviewed and updated on a regular basis

* says when the target is met, at least 75% of the annual free cash flow after operational and financial commitments will be distributed as dividends

* says has long term net interest bearing debt target of eur 1,050 million vs eur 960 million at end-Q1

* repeats output guidance for 2016 of 414,000 tonnes

* sees 2016 capex of about eur 190 million, working capital buildup of about eur 30 million