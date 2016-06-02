BRIEF-GE says it does not anticipate any change in build plan for 2017
* GE says Boeing restarted a limited number of flights in the 737 MAX flight test program
June 2 Kancera AB :
* New issue oversubscribed
* Rights issue will generate proceeds of about 62 million Swedish crowns ($7.48 million)before issue costs
* Issue was subscribed to about 187 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.2882 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* GE says Boeing restarted a limited number of flights in the 737 MAX flight test program
NEW YORK/BOSTON, May 12 Some of the biggest U.S. mutual and hedge funds, including Daniel Loeb's Third Point and Daniel Och's Och-Ziff Capital Management, owned stakes in Snap Inc, parent of the wildly popular Snapchat messaging app, at the end of March, regulatory filings on Friday showed.