* Clarifies media reports related to the statements made by chairman, Antonio Hernandez Callejas, during the press conference after general shareholders' meeting held on June 1

* Says the figures: sales of 3.00 billion euros ($3.36 billion) and EBITDA of 400 million euros are set as long-term aspirations

* The aspirations are not linked to 2016-2018 strategic plan of Grupo Ebro Source text for Eikon:

