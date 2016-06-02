June 2 Western Refining Inc

* Karen b. Davis will serve as executive vice president, chief financial officer effective august 15, 2016 - sec filing

* Dalke and william jewell, current chief accounting officer expected to continue to work in a consulting capacity for following year

* Gary r. Dalke, company's current chief financial officer will leave effective august 15, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)