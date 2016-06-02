BRIEF-Savanna Energy Services announces Q1 loss per share C$0.17
* Savanna Energy Services Corp. announces first quarter 2017 results and temporary waiver amendment and extension from syndicated credit facility lenders
June 2 Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc
* Hilton files form 10 registration statements for planned spin-offs
* Expects to continue a dividend payout ratio of 30% to 40% of recurring cash flow
* Expects to initiate a share buyback program following completion of transactions
* On a stand-alone basis, hilton's pro forma adjusted ebitda for full year 2016 is projected to be between $1,770 million and $1,830 million
* As of year-end 2016, hilton's pro forma net leverage is projected to be between 3.25x and 3.5x adjusted ebitda
* Transactions expected to be completed by end of year
* Will continue to be led by chris nassetta as chief executive officer and kevin jacobs as chief financial officer
* Will maintain a commitment to achieving a low-grade investment grade credit profile
* Park's pro forma adjusted ebitda for full year 2016 is projected to be between $795 million and $825 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Savanna Energy Services Corp. announces first quarter 2017 results and temporary waiver amendment and extension from syndicated credit facility lenders
NEW YORK, May 12 As the strongest earnings season since 2011 draws to a close, and with the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite hovering near record highs, the biggest concern for some market analysts is, well, the lack of concern.