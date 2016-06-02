BRIEF-Savanna Energy Services announces Q1 loss per share C$0.17
* Savanna Energy Services Corp. announces first quarter 2017 results and temporary waiver amendment and extension from syndicated credit facility lenders
June 2 General Motors Co
* GM Issues Preliminary Recall Of Certain 2007-'11 vehicles
* 2011 full-size trucks and SUVs with passenger-side front airbag inflators covered by Takata defect information reports
* 2011 trucks and SUVs do not pose an unreasonable safety risk at this time
* GM says will continue to test and monitor the Takata inflators in its vehicles
* Expects to provide NHTSA with appropriate evidence in support of its belief that these GM vehicles do not pose an unreasonable risk to safety
* Initiated third-party study that will simulate long-term temperature cycling to continue assessing inflator aging and estimate likely service life Source text for Eikon: [ID:(bit.ly/1RQ0uA3)] Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
* Savanna Energy Services Corp. announces first quarter 2017 results and temporary waiver amendment and extension from syndicated credit facility lenders
NEW YORK, May 12 As the strongest earnings season since 2011 draws to a close, and with the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite hovering near record highs, the biggest concern for some market analysts is, well, the lack of concern.