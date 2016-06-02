BRIEF-Savanna Energy Services announces Q1 loss per share C$0.17
* Savanna Energy Services Corp. announces first quarter 2017 results and temporary waiver amendment and extension from syndicated credit facility lenders
June 2 Terraform Global Inc
* Terraform Global Operating LLC received notice of default from trustee under indenture governing its 9.75 pct senior notes due 2022
* Terraform Global Operating, LLC has $760.4 million aggregate principal amount of senior notes outstanding
* Default notice does not accelerate senior notes prior to expiration of cure period, or cross-default under credit and guaranty agreement
* There can be no assurance that company will file or make available 2015 annual report within cure period under indenture Source text for Eikon: [ID:(1.usa.gov/1XjYJUd )] Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
* Savanna Energy Services Corp. announces first quarter 2017 results and temporary waiver amendment and extension from syndicated credit facility lenders
NEW YORK, May 12 As the strongest earnings season since 2011 draws to a close, and with the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite hovering near record highs, the biggest concern for some market analysts is, well, the lack of concern.