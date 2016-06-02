BRIEF-Solarworld: preliminary administrator / insolvency of affiliated companies
* PRELIMINARY ADMINISTRATOR / INSOLVENCY OF AFFILIATED COMPANIES
June 2 UCI International LLC
* Files for voluntary chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in District Of Delaware-Court filing
* Lists assets in the range of $100 -$500 mln, liabilities in the range of $500 million-$1 billion-Court filing Source text [1.usa.gov/1sO731h] Further company coverage:
* PRELIMINARY ADMINISTRATOR / INSOLVENCY OF AFFILIATED COMPANIES
* Update On Chapter 11 proceedings, and operational and financial information