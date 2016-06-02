June 2 Moody's:

* Alibaba's ratings unaffected by announced share repurchase

* Estimates that alibaba will generate strong operating cash flow of around rmb60-rmb70 billion over the 12 months to 31 march 2017

* Alibaba's repurchase plan credit negative, but repurchase will not immediately affect alibaba's a1 issuer rating or stable outlook on ratings Source text - bit.ly/1Y418Bl (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)