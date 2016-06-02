June 2 Zealand Pharma A/S :

* Says proposed voluntary liquidation of certain Sunstone managed funds during Q3 will lead to distribution of 13 pct of Zealand's share capital to broad group of institutional investors

* Following liquidation, Sunstone will remain an 8.5 pct shareholder in Zealand

* Has been informed that no single investor will receive more than 5 pct of share capital