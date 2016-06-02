June 2 Draftkings Inc

* Introduction of 2 new tournaments to soccer product, with games based on UEFA European championships (euro 2016) and Copa America

* For launch of 'summer of soccer' contests, implementing product changes to platform to "further enhance user experience"

* Users will now draft eight-man roster consisting of a goalkeeper, two defenders, two midfielders, two forwards and one utility player