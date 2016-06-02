BRIEF-Savanna Energy Services announces Q1 loss per share C$0.17
* Savanna Energy Services Corp. announces first quarter 2017 results and temporary waiver amendment and extension from syndicated credit facility lenders
June 2 Noble Energy Inc
* Noble energy receives plan of development approval for Leviathan field offshore Israel
* Noble Energy Inc says Leviathan is expected to provide a second source of supply and entry point into Israel's domestic natural gas transport system
* Noble, Leviathan Partners will supply gross quantity of up to 473 billion cubic feet of natural gas to new-build independent power facility
* Also announced execution of a gas sales and purchase agreement to supply natural gas from Leviathan field to IPM Beer Tuvia Ltd
* Company expects total gross revenues under contract to be in excess of $2.5 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
* Savanna Energy Services Corp. announces first quarter 2017 results and temporary waiver amendment and extension from syndicated credit facility lenders
NEW YORK, May 12 As the strongest earnings season since 2011 draws to a close, and with the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite hovering near record highs, the biggest concern for some market analysts is, well, the lack of concern.