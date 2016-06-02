June 2 Kite Pharma Inc

* Will pay cell design labs an upfront payment and additional payments to support cell design labs' research

* Arie belldegrun to join board of cell design labs, david chang, evp, research and development, chief medical officer of kite, will join as board observer

* Co, cell design labs, inc announced a research collaboration and license agreement

* To license cell design's synthetic biology technology for applications in acute myeloid leukemia with option for applications in b-cell malignancies

* Increased its equity investment in cell design labs as part of cell design labs' recent private financings