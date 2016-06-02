BRIEF-Savanna Energy Services announces Q1 loss per share C$0.17
* Savanna Energy Services Corp. announces first quarter 2017 results and temporary waiver amendment and extension from syndicated credit facility lenders
June 2 Kite Pharma Inc
* Will pay cell design labs an upfront payment and additional payments to support cell design labs' research
* Arie belldegrun to join board of cell design labs, david chang, evp, research and development, chief medical officer of kite, will join as board observer
* Co, cell design labs, inc announced a research collaboration and license agreement
* To license cell design's synthetic biology technology for applications in acute myeloid leukemia with option for applications in b-cell malignancies
* Increased its equity investment in cell design labs as part of cell design labs' recent private financings
NEW YORK, May 12 As the strongest earnings season since 2011 draws to a close, and with the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite hovering near record highs, the biggest concern for some market analysts is, well, the lack of concern.