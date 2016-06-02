BRIEF-Savanna Energy Services announces Q1 loss per share C$0.17
* Savanna Energy Services Corp. announces first quarter 2017 results and temporary waiver amendment and extension from syndicated credit facility lenders
June 2 Bankers Petroleum Ltd
* Bankers Petroleum Ltd says expects suspension to be lifted in coming days, allowing bankers to resume operations
* Bankers Petroleum temporarily shuts-in production due to a business interruption at the port
* Suspension of export terminal over past week has led to shortage of available crude storage at port facility as well as within Patos-Marinza oilfield
