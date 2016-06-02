BRIEF-GE says it does not anticipate any change in build plan for 2017
* GE says Boeing restarted a limited number of flights in the 737 MAX flight test program
June 2 FDA:
* Statement from FDA Commissioner Robert Califf, M.D. on the release of the final individual patient expanded access form
* Releasing final individual patient expanded access investigational new drug application - Form FDA 3926
* New form can be used by physicians to request expanded access to investigational drugs for patients who suffer from immediately life-threatening diseases Source text - (1.usa.gov/1XSzs1M)
* GE says Boeing restarted a limited number of flights in the 737 MAX flight test program
NEW YORK/BOSTON, May 12 Some of the biggest U.S. mutual and hedge funds, including Daniel Loeb's Third Point and Daniel Och's Och-Ziff Capital Management, owned stakes in Snap Inc, parent of the wildly popular Snapchat messaging app, at the end of March, regulatory filings on Friday showed.