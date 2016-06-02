BRIEF-Savanna Energy Services announces Q1 loss per share C$0.17
* Savanna Energy Services Corp. announces first quarter 2017 results and temporary waiver amendment and extension from syndicated credit facility lenders
June 2 Oracle Corp spokeswoman Deborah Hellinger:
* "We are confident that all our cloud accounting is proper and correct"
* Former finance manager who sued company "worked at Oracle for less than a year and did not work in the accounting group"
* Former finance manager who sued company "was terminated for poor performance", Oracle "intends to sue her for malicious prosecution" Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
NEW YORK, May 12 As the strongest earnings season since 2011 draws to a close, and with the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite hovering near record highs, the biggest concern for some market analysts is, well, the lack of concern.