BRIEF-Savanna Energy Services announces Q1 loss per share C$0.17
* Savanna Energy Services Corp. announces first quarter 2017 results and temporary waiver amendment and extension from syndicated credit facility lenders
June 2 (Reuters) -
* Boeing co says seven new orders for the week through May 31, 2016
* Boeing co says new orders from unidentified customer for seven 737s for week through May 31, 2016 Source text (bit.ly/1T8PKlj) (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780; )
* Savanna Energy Services Corp. announces first quarter 2017 results and temporary waiver amendment and extension from syndicated credit facility lenders
NEW YORK, May 12 As the strongest earnings season since 2011 draws to a close, and with the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite hovering near record highs, the biggest concern for some market analysts is, well, the lack of concern.