BRIEF-Savanna Energy Services announces Q1 loss per share C$0.17
* Savanna Energy Services Corp. announces first quarter 2017 results and temporary waiver amendment and extension from syndicated credit facility lenders
June 2 Joy Global Inc :
* "We expect the third quarter adjusted earnings to be in line with our second quarter results" - conf call
* Restructuring actions projected this year are expected to provide carryover cost savings in 2017 of $40 to 50 million - conf call
* As U.S. coal market begins to normalize at lower level in 2017, expect pressures on service business to lessen - conf call Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Savanna Energy Services Corp. announces first quarter 2017 results and temporary waiver amendment and extension from syndicated credit facility lenders
NEW YORK, May 12 As the strongest earnings season since 2011 draws to a close, and with the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite hovering near record highs, the biggest concern for some market analysts is, well, the lack of concern.