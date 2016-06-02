BRIEF-Savanna Energy Services announces Q1 loss per share C$0.17
* Savanna Energy Services Corp. announces first quarter 2017 results and temporary waiver amendment and extension from syndicated credit facility lenders
June 2 Euronav NV :
* Euronav, Diamond S Shipping and Frontline join in Suezmax Chartering joint venture
* Aim of the joint venture is to create a single point of contact for cargo owners to access Suezmax vessels, including newbuildings, operated on the spot market
* Joint venture will commence operation on June 2 from the existing offices of Euronav, Diamond S and Frontline Management As Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom:)
* Savanna Energy Services Corp. announces first quarter 2017 results and temporary waiver amendment and extension from syndicated credit facility lenders
NEW YORK, May 12 As the strongest earnings season since 2011 draws to a close, and with the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite hovering near record highs, the biggest concern for some market analysts is, well, the lack of concern.