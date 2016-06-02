BRIEF-GE says it does not anticipate any change in build plan for 2017
* GE says Boeing restarted a limited number of flights in the 737 MAX flight test program
June 2 Valneva SE :
* Valneva's pseudomonas aeruginosa candidate (VLA43) did not confirm positive vaccine effect in Phase II/III trial
* Phase II/III trial results did not confirm prior Phase II and interim analysis findings which had shown a clinically meaningful vaccine effect of all-cause mortality reduction
* Complete trial analysis in the coming months may provide additional insights on clinical trial outcomes and secondary endpoints Source text: bit.ly/2860EPE Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* GE says Boeing restarted a limited number of flights in the 737 MAX flight test program
NEW YORK/BOSTON, May 12 Some of the biggest U.S. mutual and hedge funds, including Daniel Loeb's Third Point and Daniel Och's Och-Ziff Capital Management, owned stakes in Snap Inc, parent of the wildly popular Snapchat messaging app, at the end of March, regulatory filings on Friday showed.