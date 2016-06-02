June 2 Havfisk ASA :

* Aker Capital AS, a company wholly owned by Aker ASA, has entered into agreement with Lerøy Seafood Group ASA for sale of 53,501,793 shares in Havfisk ASA at a price of NOK 36.5 per share

* Following completion of transaction, Aker Capital AS will not hold any shares in company

* Fausken Invest AS, company wholly-owned by Frank Ove Reite, Chairman of the Company's Board of Directors, has committed to sell its 1,026,632 shares in the company at a price of NOK 36.5 per share

* Following completion of transaction, Fausken Invest AS will not hold any shares in company

