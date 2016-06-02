June 2 Booker Group Plc

* Board is proposing to implement further capital return to shareholders of about £57 million to be achieved by issue of new class of b shares

* Each shareholder will receive one b share for every one ordinary share held at b share record time

* Shareholders to receive 3.2 pence per ordinary share

* Currently anticipates returning a similar amount to shareholders in July 2017, will update on this in 2017 final results announcement in May 2017