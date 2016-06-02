DIARY-Top Economic Events to July 26

Political and general news ----------------------------------------------------------- This Diary is filed daily. ** Indicates new events ----------------------------------------------------------- SATURDAY, MAY 13 BARI, Italy - President of the European Central Bank Mario Draghi and Member of the ECB Executive Board Benoit Coeure participate in G7 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors meeting - 1535 GMT (Final Day). ITALY - G7 finance ministers meet in southern Italy (Final Day). MONDAY,