BRIEF-Savanna Energy Services announces Q1 loss per share C$0.17
* Savanna Energy Services Corp. announces first quarter 2017 results and temporary waiver amendment and extension from syndicated credit facility lenders
June 2
* House Foods Group sees profit of around 1.5 bln yen ($13.8 mln)associated with planned takeover of Gaban in current FY through March 2017- Nikkei
* House Foods Group plans to turn Gaban, now a unit of seasoning giant Ajinomoto, into a wholly owned subsidiary through a tender offer - Nikkei
* House Foods bracing for a 77% plunge in its group net profit to 5.3 billion yen in the current fiscal year - Nikkei
* House Foods plans to amortize the cost of acquiring Gaban's trademark over a period of more than 30 years- Nikkei
* House Foods expects to pay 6.5 billion yen for Gaban, while Gaban's net asset value stood at 8.9 billion yen as of the end of March- Nikkei Source (s.nikkei.com/25D53ea) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
NEW YORK, May 12 As the strongest earnings season since 2011 draws to a close, and with the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite hovering near record highs, the biggest concern for some market analysts is, well, the lack of concern.