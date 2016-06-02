June 2 (Reuters) -

* JX Nippon Oil & Energy will work with Petronas to tap the southeast Asian market for liquefied natural gas - Nikkei

* JX Nippon Oil & Energy will invest about 60 bln Yen ($552 mln) in the operator of an LNG plant to be built by Petronas in Northern Borneo - Nikkei

* The plant, to debut in 2017, will have an annual capacity of 3.6 mln tons, equivalent to 10 pct of Malaysia's LNG market - Nikkei Source text (s.nikkei.com/20VHvua)