June 2 (Reuters) -

* Konica Minolta's operating profit is projected to grow 10% to 66 billion yen this fiscal year, which ends next March - Nikkei

* For fiscal 2020, Konica Minolta inc plans to boost operating profit up to 150 billion yen on 1.5 trillion yen in sales- Nikkei

* Konica Minolta will spend as much as 50 billion yen ($460 million) on mergers and acquisitions during the current fiscal year - Nikkei Source (s.nikkei.com/25D5KE8)