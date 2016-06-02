BRIEF-Savanna Energy Services announces Q1 loss per share C$0.17
* Savanna Energy Services Corp. announces first quarter 2017 results and temporary waiver amendment and extension from syndicated credit facility lenders
June 2 Jasper Mining Corp :
* Jasper Mining Corporation announces letter of intent for reverse take-over
* Tacitus' chairman, Gareth Roberts, will take over as Jasper's new chairman following closing of transaction
* Deal may involve private placement offering of shares in capital of Jasper at $0.3482 for proceeds of up to $3 million
* For purposes of transaction, company will have a deemed value of approximately $4 million
* Shareholders of each of Tacitus, Delfan will get Jasper shares, at $0.3482/Jasper share in exchange for each Tacitus and Delfan share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, May 12 As the strongest earnings season since 2011 draws to a close, and with the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite hovering near record highs, the biggest concern for some market analysts is, well, the lack of concern.