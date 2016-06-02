June 2 (Reuters) -

* Toshiba Tec to step up restructuring of pos business overseas - Nikkei

* Toshiba Tec plans to close units marketing point-of-sales systems,cut jobs in business a cost of about 2 bln yen ($18.4 mln) this fiscal year - Nikkei

* Toshiba Tec will shut down eight or nine pos system sales units in Europe as well as Central And South America- Nikkei

* Toshiba Tec will also consider shedding over 100 jobs, mostly in the POS solutions business - Nikkei Source - (s.nikkei.com/1XlmUSg) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)