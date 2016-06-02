June 2 Target Canada:

* Obtained sanction order from Ontario Court approving second amended and restated joint plan of compromise and arrangement

* Expects to begin implementation of amended plan about June 28, 2016

* Sanction order authorizes distribution of funds to Target Canada's creditors pursuant to amended plan

* Target Canada Co says initial distributions to creditors should commence on or about July 6, 2016