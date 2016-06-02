June 2 Energy Fuels Inc:

* On May 26, 2016, co entered into a purchase and sale agreement with Strathmore Resources (US) Ltd - SEC filing

* Strathmore would buy SCC and SNEH's collective 40 pct interest in Roca Honda project for $2.8 million in common shares of company

* Under deal, Strathmore would acquire SC Clean Energy, Summit New Energy's interest for $4.5 million in cash

* $4.5 million in cash payable on first commercial production of uranium from roca honda project Source text (1.usa.gov/24lgT6L) Further company coverage: