BRIEF-Savanna Energy Services announces Q1 loss per share C$0.17
* Savanna Energy Services Corp. announces first quarter 2017 results and temporary waiver amendment and extension from syndicated credit facility lenders
June 2 Halcon Resources Corp
* Halcón receives notice from NYSE
* Plans to commence restructuring and pre-packaged Chapter 11 filing within next several months.
* Price of co's common stock has fallen below NYSE's continued listing standard
* Notified NYSE of its intent to cure this deficiency through previously disclosed restructuring and pre-packaged chapter 11 filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
* Savanna Energy Services Corp. announces first quarter 2017 results and temporary waiver amendment and extension from syndicated credit facility lenders
NEW YORK, May 12 As the strongest earnings season since 2011 draws to a close, and with the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite hovering near record highs, the biggest concern for some market analysts is, well, the lack of concern.