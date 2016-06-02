BRIEF-Savanna Energy Services announces Q1 loss per share C$0.17
* Savanna Energy Services Corp. announces first quarter 2017 results and temporary waiver amendment and extension from syndicated credit facility lenders
* Apple reports outages for some services; including App store
* Apple inc says Apple tv, iCloud backup, iCloud drive, photos services may be unavailable for some users
* Apple inc says iPhone calls to iPad and Mac, documents in the cloud services may be unavailable for some users
NEW YORK, May 12 As the strongest earnings season since 2011 draws to a close, and with the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite hovering near record highs, the biggest concern for some market analysts is, well, the lack of concern.