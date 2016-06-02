June 2 LGI Homes Inc :

* Credit agreement provides for $360.0 million revolving credit facility, which can be increased by request of co up to $400.0 million - SEC filing

* On May 27, 2016, co entered into amended, restated credit agreement dated as of May 27, 2016 with several financial institutions

* Revolving credit facility matures on May 27, 2019 Source text - (1.usa.gov/1r4lRYr) Further company coverage: