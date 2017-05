June 2 Bp Plc :

* In may 2014, federal district court certified a class of post-explosion ADS purchasers in MDL 2185 securities litigation

* Settlement does not resolve other securities-related litigation in connection with gulf of mexico oil spill

* BP and representatives of post-explosion class have agreed to settle these class claims for amount of $175 million payable during 2016-2017