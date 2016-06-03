June 3 Leroy Seafood Group Asa

* Lerøy has retained Pareto Securities AS as Sole Manager and Bookrunner to advise on and effect a private placement of new shares directed towards Norwegian and international investors.

* In the Private Placement the Company is offering between 4,000,000 and 5,000,000 new shares, in addition to up to 300,000 own shares held by the Company, in total representing between 7.93% and 9.77% of the currently outstanding capital of the Company.

* The Company has received significant pre-commitments from existing shareholders, as well as new institutional investors to subscribe for shares in the Private Placement.

* The Company's largest shareholder, Austevoll Seafood ASA, will not participate in the Private Placement.

* Net proceeds from the Private Placement will be a part of the financing of the acquisitions of Havfisk ASA and Norway Seafoods Group AS as announced Thursday.

* The bookbuilding period commenced Thursday and ends on Friday (3 June 2016) at 08:00 CET. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Camilla Knudsen)