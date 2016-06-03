BRIEF-China's Nanjing restricts home sales by buyers to fight speculation
BEIJING, May 15 The Nanjing Municipal city government said on Saturday:
June 3 Ferratum Oyj :
* Plans further bond issue to continue its growth
* Intends to raise an amount of up to 50 million euros ($55.76 million)
* Denomination of bond is planned to be 1,000 euros per note and bond is expected to have a 3-year term
* Subscription period will be announced with approval of securities prospectus, which is expected this month
* Proceeds will mainly be used to finance operations in markets where ferratum does not operate under credit licence of ferratum bank plc Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8968 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
BEIJING, May 15 The Nanjing Municipal city government said on Saturday:
To access the newsletter, click on the link: http://share.thomsonreuters.com/assets/newsletters/Indiamorning/MNC_IN_05152017.pdf If you would like to receive this newsletter via email, please register at: https://forms.thomsonreuters.com/india-morning/ FACTORS TO WATCH 12:00 pm: Shipping Minister Nitin Gadkari at event to sign initial pact between Chidambaranar Port Trust and Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corp in New Delhi. 12:00 pm: Food Minister Ram