BRIEF-China's Nanjing restricts home sales by buyers to fight speculation
BEIJING, May 15 The Nanjing Municipal city government said on Saturday:
June 3 Leroy Seafood Group Asa :
* Has raised NOK 2,200 million ($264.04 million)in gross proceeds through a private placement consisting of 5,000,000 new shares and sale of 300.000 own shares at a price of NOK 415 per share
* Leroy seafood group asa says private placement was well oversubscribed
* Net proceeds from the Private Placement will be a part of the financing of the acquisitions of Havfisk ASA and Norway Seafoods Group AS, as announced Thursday Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.3320 Norwegian crowns)
BEIJING, May 15 The Nanjing Municipal city government said on Saturday:
To access the newsletter, click on the link: http://share.thomsonreuters.com/assets/newsletters/Indiamorning/MNC_IN_05152017.pdf If you would like to receive this newsletter via email, please register at: https://forms.thomsonreuters.com/india-morning/ FACTORS TO WATCH 12:00 pm: Shipping Minister Nitin Gadkari at event to sign initial pact between Chidambaranar Port Trust and Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corp in New Delhi. 12:00 pm: Food Minister Ram