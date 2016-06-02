BRIEF-Savanna Energy Services announces Q1 loss per share C$0.17
* Savanna Energy Services Corp. announces first quarter 2017 results and temporary waiver amendment and extension from syndicated credit facility lenders
June 2 Gas Natural
* Gas natural inc. Announces public utilities commission of ohio unanimously approves stipulation agreement
* Stipulation settlement between company's ohio utilities and commission staff regarding investigative audit required by puco on november 13, 2013 Source text for Eikon: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Savanna Energy Services Corp. announces first quarter 2017 results and temporary waiver amendment and extension from syndicated credit facility lenders
NEW YORK, May 12 As the strongest earnings season since 2011 draws to a close, and with the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite hovering near record highs, the biggest concern for some market analysts is, well, the lack of concern.