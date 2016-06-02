BRIEF-Savanna Energy Services announces Q1 loss per share C$0.17
* Savanna Energy Services Corp. announces first quarter 2017 results and temporary waiver amendment and extension from syndicated credit facility lenders
June 2 Infusystem Holdings Inc :
* Company interprets se1609 as no longer permitting durable medical equipment suppliers to submit billings to DME medical administrative contractors
* Medicare accounted for 20% and 19% of company's total revenues for three month period ended march 31, 2016
* Estimates transition to temporary alternative billing arrangement will have a net reduction to its operating income of about $1 million annually
* Completed its initial assessment of potential impact of SE1609 on company's business
* As a result of SE1609, company will now submit the billings directly to physicians or hospitals will seek reimbursement from Medicare
* Currently expects that SE1609 will have no direct material impact on majority of patients of company's customers Source text - (1.usa.gov/1r4m1z1) Further company coverage:
* Savanna Energy Services Corp. announces first quarter 2017 results and temporary waiver amendment and extension from syndicated credit facility lenders
NEW YORK, May 12 As the strongest earnings season since 2011 draws to a close, and with the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite hovering near record highs, the biggest concern for some market analysts is, well, the lack of concern.