June 3 Illovo Sugar Ltd

* FY operating profit decreased by 14.8 pct and headline earnings per share by 36.5%

* Headline earnings per share declined by 36.5 pct to 113.6 cents

* Preliminary report for the year ended 31 March 2016

* FY group sugar production down 14 pct due to direct and indirect drought effects

* Total group revenues reduced by 0.7 pct to r13 169.9 million which, in turn, resulted in operating margin falling from 12.5 pct to 10.7 pct

* Persistent dry weather conditions across region and poor summer rainfall will further delay anticipated sugar production recovery during 2016/17 season

* Overall sugar production is expected to be similar to 2015/16 season Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: