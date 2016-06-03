BRIEF-Sanlux to pay A shares annual div for FY 2016 on May 19
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 1 yuan(before tax)/10 shares for 2016 to shareholders of record on May 18
June 3 Famous Brands Ltd :
* Norman Richards, currently group financial director will be appointed group commercial executive
* Kelebogile (Lebo) Ntlha, currently group financial executive and company secretary, will be appointed group financial director
* Appointments are effective as at 1 july 2016. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 1 yuan(before tax)/10 shares for 2016 to shareholders of record on May 18
* Says it lowered conversion price of second series bonds to 8,414 won/share from 8,443 won/share