BRIEF-China's Nanjing restricts home sales by buyers to fight speculation
BEIJING, May 15 The Nanjing Municipal city government said on Saturday:
June 3 ICAP Plc
* China Foreign Exchange Trade System has chosen icap to deliver underlying technology for fixed income and foreign exchange electronic execution services in mainland china
* Deal, valued at $65 million over a three-year period, will see ICAP expand into China
* EBS Brokertec signs multi-year deal with CFETS
* Technology will be delivered by EBS Brokertec, ICAP's market-leading electronic FX and fixed income business, which will form part of Nex Group Plc Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BEIJING, May 15 The Nanjing Municipal city government said on Saturday:
To access the newsletter, click on the link: http://share.thomsonreuters.com/assets/newsletters/Indiamorning/MNC_IN_05152017.pdf If you would like to receive this newsletter via email, please register at: https://forms.thomsonreuters.com/india-morning/ FACTORS TO WATCH 12:00 pm: Shipping Minister Nitin Gadkari at event to sign initial pact between Chidambaranar Port Trust and Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corp in New Delhi. 12:00 pm: Food Minister Ram