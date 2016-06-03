June 3 UBM Plc :

* Has reached agreement to divest its electronics media portfolio to an affiliate of Arrow Electronics Inc for a cash consideration of $23.5m

* Sale is subject to customary closing conditions and regulatory clearance in china.

* In 2015 these assets generated revenues of $19 m - $16 m online and $3 m print.