BRIEF-Sanlux to pay A shares annual div for FY 2016 on May 19
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 1 yuan(before tax)/10 shares for 2016 to shareholders of record on May 18
June 3 Goals Soccer Centres Plc
* Raised £16.75 million (before expenses) through a placing of 16,750,000 new shares (at a price of 100 pence per share
* Placing to raise £16.75 million
* Says it lowered conversion price of second series bonds to 8,414 won/share from 8,443 won/share