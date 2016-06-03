BRIEF-Sanlux to pay A shares annual div for FY 2016 on May 19
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 1 yuan(before tax)/10 shares for 2016 to shareholders of record on May 18
June 3 Scandic Hotels Group AB :
* HTL hotels to change name to Scandic
* Says is streamlining its operations and has chosen to rebrand and integrate the Group's HTL hotels
* Affected hotels will be rebranded as Scandic hotels during the fall 2016
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 1 yuan(before tax)/10 shares for 2016 to shareholders of record on May 18
* Says it lowered conversion price of second series bonds to 8,414 won/share from 8,443 won/share